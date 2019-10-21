Syed Saddiq: Azizulhasni has what it takes to bring home Malaysia’s first Olympic gold

Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 21 — National track cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang’s gold medal finish in the sprint event of the 2020 Asian Track Championship today shows he has what it takes to deliver Malaysia’s first Olympic gold medal, says Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

He described the 31-year-old Dungun-born athlete as strong-willed with a competitive mindset.

Azizulhasni was a bronze medallist at the 2016 edition of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is a medal prospect for the country in this year’s edition in Tokyo.

“Azizul is a very focused person, his heart is in the right place. At the same time, he invests a lot of his time, effort, and energy to ensure that he can serve the country to the best of his abilities, to make all Malaysians proud.

“With that winning mindset of his, I think he can pull off a wonder at the Olympics next year,” he told reporters after launching the Masters Malaysia Badminton Association (MMBA) here today.

Then cyclist known as The Pocket Rocketman won his tenth Asian title today after winning the men’s sprint final at the 2020 Asian Track Championship held at the Jincheon National Training Centre Velodrome in South Korea.

He defeated Japanese rider Yuta Wakimoto 2-1 to get the gold medal.

Azizulhasni, who suffered a fracture on his right index finger during training session four weeks ago, also bagged the silver in the keirin event on Friday. — Bernama