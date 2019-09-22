Various benefits from Perak athletes welfare card membership, says exco

IPOH, Sept 22 — Various benefits could be enjoyed by Perak former athletes if they own the Perak Athletes Welfare Card provided by the state government.

State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the welfare card was to facilitate the distribution of aid including financial assistance and subsistence to former athletes in need.

“For example, if they needed emergency or outpatient treatment at the hospital, they don’t have to wait too long because they can jump the queue and enable them to get second-class ward medical care.

“We (the state government) also received feedback from discussions with several supermarkets that want to provide monthly food and goods assistance to former athletes who have these welfare cards. Some private companies also want to offer them jobs,” he told reporters after attending ‘Sports Executive Talk’ here, today.

In the meantime, Lee also urged former state athletes to register with the Perak Athletes Welfare Unit to facilitate the distribution of aid.

Lee said the effort was to ensure the well-being of former Perak athletes and in appreciation of their contributions and services to state and country.

“The eligibility requirement for former athletes to have this welfare card is that they have represented the state in any major sporting event such as the Malaysian Games (Sukma) besides being a member of a sports association,” he said.

In April, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu launched the Perak Athletes Welfare Unit to improve the standard of living of the group. — Bernama