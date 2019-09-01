Falcao set to leave Monaco for Galatasaray

Monaco's Radamel Falcao (left) in action with Lyon's Jeremy Morel. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 — Colombia striker Radamel Falcao is closing in on a move to Galatasaray from Monaco, the Turkish champions announced yesterday.

In a statement, Galatasaray said that they had begun the negotiations with both the player and Monaco for the transfer of the 33-year-old, who is nearing the end of a six-year spell at the principality club.

Falcao, who has not played a single Ligue 1 minute this season due to an ankle injury, is under contract with Monaco until the end of the season, but has reportedly already agreed a three-year deal with 'Gala'. — AFP