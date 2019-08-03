LAO: Ambrose to keep amateur status despite winning Mercedes

Caitlyn, who represented the Malaysian Ladies Golf Association (MALGA), hit the hole-in-one on the 4th hole of the RSGC's championship course yesterday. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor Golf Club

IPOH, Aug 3 — The tournament director for the 45th RSGC Ladies Amateur Open Championship (LAO) 2019, Dr Chew Seng Poh, clarified that Caitlyn Jane Ambrose’s Amateur Status will not be forfeited despite winning a Mercedes-Benz A200 via a hole-in-one shot.

Chew acknowledged that the Rules of Amateur (R&A) Status prohibit amateur golfers from receiving any prize value more than GBP500 (RM2,527) but said there is an exception for hole-in-one shot.

Ambrose’s prize was valued at worth RM227,888.

“The Rule 3-2b under the R&A Status for hole-in-one prizes clearly said that an amateur golfer may accept a prize in excess of the limit in Rule 3-2a, including a cash prize, for a hole-in-one made while playing a round of golf,” he told Malay Mail.

“Therefore, she can keep the car and her Amateur Status will not be forfeited,” he added.

Rule 3-2a states that an amateur golfer must not accept a prize (other than symbolic prizes) or prize voucher with a retail value over GBP500.

This limit applies to the total prizes or prize vouchers received by an amateur golfer in any one competition or series of competitions.

The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) said that the Amateur Status of a golfer will be forfeited between one and two years for exceeding prize limits but also makes exceptions for hole-in-one awards.

Yesterday, the 18-year-old who represented the Malaysian Ladies Golf Association (MALGA) hit the hole-in-one on the 4th hole of the Royal Golf Club Selangor’s championship course to win the prize.

The Mercedes-Benz was presented by NZWheels Sdn Bhd, a first-time LAO sponsor.

Ambrose, who joined MALGA just three months ago, said she knew the shot would be a special one for her.