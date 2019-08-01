Aifa leads Malaysians’ march into quarter finals of World Junior Squash Championships

Aifa Azman booked her berth in the last eight after whitewashing Hong Kong’s Kirstie Wong Po Yui with 11-2, 11-3, 11-2 in Bukit Jalil August 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Two Malaysian women squash players marched into the quarter finals of the 2019 World Junior Squash Championships at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil, today.

Aifa Azman booked her berth in the last eight after whitewashing Hong Kong’s Kirstie Wong Po Yui with 11-2, 11-3, 11-2 to face Elise Lazarus of England.

Earlier, the 17-year-old player, who is the joint third-fourth seed, was the first national player to qualify to the fourth round when she defeated India’s Sanya Vats 11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6.

“I lost focus in the third round. I have met Sanya before in the Asian Junior Team (Championship), she has improved a lot. I played better in the fourth round and I look forward for my next game in the quarter-final. I feel comfortable playing at my home ground and from the support I received from my family and friends,” Aifa said.

Another Malaysian representative, joint fifth-eighth seed Chan Yiwen ousted joint ninth-twelfth seed Sana Ibrahim of Egypt 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7 match to qualify for the quarter-final and face another Egyptian Farida Mohamed.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Aira Azman fourth round appearance this year was a big improvement to her showing last year where she failed to get past the second round.

However, her fine run came to an end when she was beaten by Farida 12-10, 12-10, 11-8 in a 27-minute match.

Meanwhile, in the men’s event, it was a physical and mental test for debutante Adam Agan Aziz who battled hard in a 70-minute nerve wrecking third round match against Liechtenstein’s David Maier before losing 8-11, 12-10, 8-11,11-6, 16-14.

Fellow compatriot Duncan Lee also faced the same fate against James Flynn of Canada, going down 7-11, 2-11, 11-8, 2-11.

Joint fifth-eighth Siow Yee Xian is the sole male Malaysia representative in the quarter-finals after he defeated American, Nicholas Spizzirri 11-6, 11-6, 11-7. — Bernama