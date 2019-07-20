Rachel Arnold upsets defending champion to enter National Squash Championship final

National player Rachel Arnold upset defending champion S. Sivasangari in the women’s semifinals of the National Squash Championship at the Nicol David Squash Arena in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — National player Rachel Arnold upset defending champion S. Sivasangari in the women’s semifinals of the National Squash Championship at the Nicol David Squash Arena in Bukit Jalil here tonight.

Rachel had to work hard to beat the Australian Open champion 3-2 to qualify for the final.

Rachel had been worried about her inconsistent performance and admitted that she had not expected to reach the final.

“At times it crossed my mind that I might not beat her, and I know Sivasangari always gives her best.

“This is a very meaningful win for me after my inconsistent performance the past few months,” she said.

In the final, Rachel, ranked 46th in the world, will face topseed Low Wee Wern, who defeated Chan Yiwen 11-8, 7-11, 11-3, 11-6 in the other semifinal.

“I’m in my best physical and mental condition. I’m prepared to face anyone in the final; I will just focus on my game,” Rachel said.

In the men’s category, Ivan Yuen lived up to his billing by defeating Darren Rahul Pragasm 13-11, 11-9, 11-9 to enter the final.

The champion of the 2017 and 2018 editions will meet Ng Eain Yow in tomorrow’s final which is scheduled to start at 8pm. — Bernama