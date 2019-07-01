Ferrari decide not to appeal as Red Bull rejoice

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in action during the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, June 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

SPIELBERG (Austria), July 1 — Ferrari decided not to appeal the decision to uphold Max Verstappen as winner of yesterday’s spectacular Austrian Grand Prix in the best interests of Formula One, said team boss Mattia Binotto.

The Italian explained that Ferrari believed the decision to confirm Red Bull’s victory, after examination of Verstappen’s wheel-banging passing move on Charles Leclerc, was wrong, but they respected the stewards’ decision.

The stewards said it was “a racing incident” and did not merit any further action.

The ruling brought Verstappen his and Red Bull’s first win of the season and in 11 races, ending Mercedes’ record run of season-opening victories.

“We still believe this is a wrong decision, that’s our own opinion,” said Binotto.

“We believe that Charles left the entire space, he had no fault, a collision has happened and he has been pushed and forced off the track.

“We believe these are clear rules, which we may appreciate or not — and these are exactly the same rules which have been applied in past races.

“Having said that, we respect fully the decision of the stewards. They are the judge and we need to respect that and more than that I think that as a Ferrari fan, I think it’s time for F1 to turn the page and to look ahead.”

Ferrari’s decision came just a week after the French Grand Prix where their bid to overturn another decision — against a five-second penalty that deprived Sebastian Vettel of victory in Canada — had failed at a stewards’ hearing.

“As we often said, we should leave the drivers free to battle,” he added.

“So, we may not be happy at the decision, we are not supporting the decision, but somehow we understand the fact that we need to move forward and, overall, I think that’s good for the sport and good for F1.”

The Italian team’s disappointment was Red Bull’s joy as they celebrated into the night, team chief Christian Horner declaring that Verstappen had clearly out-braked Leclerc.

“He out-braked him,” he said. “He’s ahead at the apex and at that point he’s won the corner. It’s for the other guy to back out and try the undercut.

“So, at that point, it’s slam dunk. It’s check-mate. He’s got the corner That’s how the stewards saw it. I think we’re over-regulated anyway, but this is the right decision.”

He added: “It’s incomprehensible to think that they would have changed that podium, after a race like that — it was just the tonic that F1 needed. It was a fantastic race.”

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff, whose drivers Valtteri Bottas and championship leader Lewis Hamilton came home third and fifth after battling against cooling issues, said the compact aerodynamic architecture of their cars had compromised them.

“It was painful,” he said. “You try to have the most compact architecture and to have an aerodynamic benefit, but if it compromises you as we saw, then it is un-raceable.”

He added: “It was a fantastic race at the front and, from a fans’ perspective, seeing Max and Charles fight it out was really exciting, but for us, with a hand tied behind our back, it was not so much fun.”

Looking ahead to the British Grand Prix later this month, he added: “I hope for cold weather, the coldest and rainiest you can have at Silverstone But, we do need to get on top of our problems.” — AFP