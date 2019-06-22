Syed Saddiq: E-sports blueprint ready, getting stakeholder’s feedback

Syed Saddiq says that e-sports, among others, will stress on responsible gaming to curb unhealthy cultures which are brought by online games. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 22 ― The blueprint on the development of the electronic sports (e-sports) is completed and is in the process of obtaining feedback from numerous stakeholders nationwide.

Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said that e-sports, among others, would stress on responsible gaming to curb unhealthy cultures which were brought by online games.

“One of the important issues in the blueprint is responsible gaming which is very important because we do not want people to be addicted and do not want the negative element to continue,” he told reporters after launching the 2019 FitMalaysia tour programme for the East Coast zone at Dataran Batu Burok, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the action of the Aceh Ulama Council which issued a decree that the online game, PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) was forbidden, as reported yesterday.

Syed Saddiq said that the government was adhering to the stand of not taking overly fast action to forbid such online games.

“We cannot take too fast an action to immediately ban, it is not us, our stand is based on facts, research, before such a decision is made,” he said.

Meanwhile, the programme which took place yesterday and today was held to popularise sports among the people in the state.

A total 15,000 people took part in the programme which highlighted numerous interesting events such as traditional archery, beach football and “fun run”. ― Bernama