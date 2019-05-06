Malaysian 48-year-old wins Astro Masters 2019 first round, qualifies for Taipei grand final

Taipei here we come Gross champion Lam Kong Foo (right) and Nett Champion, Mohd Nasharuddin (left) with Astro Masters 2019 Organizing Chairman, Mr. P. Jeganathan. — Picture courtesy of TFCM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Businessman Lam Kong Foo has emerged as the winner of the first qualifying round of the Astro Masters 2019 golf competition held at the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort yesterday.

A press statement by Twenty First Century Media stated that Lam, who is also a Tropicana golf member and plays with a handicap of three, returned with a gross score of 3-under-par 69 and took the Gross champion’s title.

“I am very happy and excited to have qualified for the Grand Final. My game couldn’t have been any better. My swing was solid and I putted well. I was 4-under after my eighth hole of the day.

“This win is even more meaningful, as this will be my first trip to Taiwan,” the 48-year-old Lam said in the statement.

Nett champion Mohd Nasharuddin who has a handicap of 11 and had signed for a nett score of 65 will be travelling with Lam to Taipei on a Malindo flight.

A total of 124 players challenged the East One and Two courses designed by Graham Marsh.

The undulating greens proved a tricky test and were rolling at 10 feet on the Stimpmetre.

In the A Medal category, Nor Azahar (handicap of 10) emerged as the champion after he returned with a Nett score of 68. Pakhruddin Abdul Majid (handicap of 11) won the B Medal on 65 Nett, while the C Medal winner was 23 handicapper Mohd Khairuddin with 67 Nett.

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-4, 363-metre seventh hole was won by Shaharudin Mat Nor.

On the other hand, the Longest Drive winner of the day was Lee You Ming, whose drive on the 15th hole measured 258.4 metres.

The competition is renowned for its Grand Final traditionally held overseas. This year the Grand Final will crown the “Champion Golfer of the Year” in Taipei, Taiwan from September 17 to 20.