F1 on brink of Monza deal until 2024

Mercedes’ Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas drives during the first practice session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 1, 2017 ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 1 — The Italian Grand Prix is due to remain at Monza until 2024 after Formula One reached general agreement over the historic circuit's future with the Italian Automobile Club (ACI) yesterday.

The ACI in a statement said its president Angelo Sticchi Damiani would now “pursue negotiations with F1 on all the technical and commercial aspects” of a deal which they hoped would be signed “as soon as possible”.

Monza is one of five circuits in the process of renegotiating terms with F1 after this season, with Silverstone, Barcelona, Hockenheim and Mexico the others.

Silverstone on Tuesday dismissed reports as “premature” that it had reached a new three-year deal over the British Grand Prix.

Monza has staged every edition of the Italian Grand Prix except in 1980, when it was held at Imola. — AFP