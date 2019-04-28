Mun Yee-Hanis Nazirul fall flat in Montreal World Series

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The senior and back-up combination of Leong Mun Yee-Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya finished last in the mixed 10-metre platform synchronised event at the FINA World Diving Series in Montreal, Canada.

In today’s action at the Centre Sportif du Parc Olympique, Mun Yee-Hanis Nazirul started in fifth spot with 48.00 points, but dropped one spot after the second dive with just 42.00 points.

What was more disappointing was that from the third to the fifth and final dive, they found themselves at the bottom of the pile in eighth spot.

China’s Lian Junjie-Si Yajie took the gold medal with 342.21 points while South Korea’s Hyon Il Myong-Jo Jin Mi (320.10 pts) and Russians Nikita Shleikher-Iuliia Timoshinina (310.08 pts) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s other combination of Nur Dhabitah Sabri-Muhammad Syafiq Puteh will be in action in the mixed 3-metre springboard synchronised event at 6.10am Malaysian time tomorrow. — Bernama