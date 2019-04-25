Aaron-Wooi Yik into BAC quarter-finals following walkover

Men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have made it into the quarter-finals of 2019 Badminton Asia Championships. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have made it into the quarter-finals of 2019 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Wuhan, China, with a free win after their opponents pulled out of the match.

Indonesian pair Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan withdrew following health issues suffered by Hendra

This opens the opportunity for the world number 15 pair, the only Malaysian representatives to head into the quarter-finals, to take on South Koreans Kang Min Hyuk-Kim Won Ho tomorrow.

The South Koreans earlier stunned China’s eighth-seeded duo Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan 21-13, 12-21, 21-12 in the second round today.

In the first round yesterday, Aaron-Wooi Yik were made to sweat before seeing off Thai pair Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-15, 19-21, 21-17.

Meanwhile, seven other singles and doubles representatives from the country who reached the second round today, ended their campaign after losing to their respective opponents. — Bernama