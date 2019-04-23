A-League team Brisbane Roar appoints Liverpool great Fowler as new coach

Former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler is the new coach of A-League team Brisbane Roar. — AFP pic

BRISBANE, April 23 ― Liverpool great Robbie Fowler dismissed concerns he lacked experience after he was appointed new coach of Australian A-League strugglers Brisbane Roar today.

The 44-year-old former England striker penned a two-year deal in his first significant job since hanging up his boots.

“I'm really looking forward to the challenge and am determined to bring success to a club that has such a proud history in the A-League,” he said in a statement.

“I'm really keen to get started and make a difference.”

Fowler was briefly player-coach of Thai club Muangthong United, and has worked extensively at Liverpool's academy, but other than that has no other senior coaching experience.

According to Fox Sports, he was selected from a field of around 100 candidates for a position left vacant when ex-Socceroos striker John Aloisi quit in late December.

“I know people will mention the experience but as far I'm concerned, you get experience on the job,” Fowler told the Brisbane Courier-Mail.

“If anyone was to come into a new manager's job ― whether you're experienced or not ― it doesn't dictate whether or not you're going to do a good job.

“As far as I'm concerned, I'm a good, reliable, safe option and I'm going to do everything needed to do it the right way.”

Brisbane chief executive David Pourre said he was happy they had the right man.

“Brisbane Roar Football Club is confident that we have appointed an outstanding person and someone who is hungry to succeed,” he said.

“I know our members, supporters, sponsors and fans will be excited for season 2019/20.”

Brisbane are on track to complete their worst ever season, having won just four of 26 matches so far. Since Aloisi walked away, Darren Davies had been interim coach and is expected to stay under as Fowler's assistant.

Dubbed “God” by adoring Liverpool fans, Fowler scored 163 goals in 379 Premier League appearances, mostly for the Merseyside club.

He knows the A-League well after spells with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory at the end of his playing career. ― AFP