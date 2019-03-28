Perlis FA files suit against former president Ahmad Amizal

KANGAR, March 28 — Perlis Football Association (PFA) has filed a suit to claim more than RM3 million from its former president Datuk Ahmad Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Rafaie.

PFA deputy president who is carrying out the duties of the president, Mohd Abdul Karim Khan Mansor Ahmad Khan said the suit issued on March 18 was made following the damage and bad image created by Ahmad Amizal Shaift.

“The worst thing he did led to PFA being kicked out by Malaysia Football League (MFL) from the 2019 Premier League,” he said in a statement issued last night.

The state’s Youth Cup squad and President Cup squad also faced similar actions by the FA of Malaysia (FAM) following a crisis which plagued the Northern Lions, he said.

Mohd Abdul Karim Khan said the former president was given until the end of this month to reply to the claims, failing which a suit would be issued for violating the terms of PFA sponsorship agreement.

In this regard, PFA did not rule out holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in April to elect a new president capable of leading the team.

“We will choose a new president capable of settling PFA debts amounting to RM4 million. When all these are resolved, FAM and MFL will allow PFA to play in the Malaysia League again.

On March 20, PFA vice-president 1, Ismasuhaimi Shariff sought an audience with the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail to explain the crisis besetting the team. — Bernama