McIlroy to play in Canada before US Open at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy will compete for his first Canadian title June 6-9 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. ― Picture by Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MIAMI, March 22 — Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will play in the Canadian Open for the first time in June, a week before he seeks a US Open crown at historic Pebble Beach.

Fourth-ranked McIlroy, who won last week’s Players Championship, will compete for his first Canadian title June 6-9 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, organisers announced yesterday.

“I’m really excited,” McIlroy said. “I’ve had the opportunity to see the passion that Canada has for our sport and I look forward to seeing the energy of Canadian golf fans firsthand.”

Among the rivals the 29-year-old from Northern Ireland will face are world number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker and Canada’s Adam Hadwin.

McIlroy will chase a career Grand Slam in next month’s Masters at Augusta National after wins at the 2011 US Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open.

In May, McIlroy will seek a third PGA crown when the event moves from its former August date to be played at Bethpage Black just three weeks before the Canadian Open, which moves from a previous late July spot on the PGA Tour schedule.

Following the US Open June 13-16 at Pebble Beach, McIlroy will be pointing to a British Open in his homeland for the first time since 1951 on July 18-21 at Royal Portrush. — AFP