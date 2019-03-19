Syed Saddiq: E-sports blueprint ready by April

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The blueprint on the development of electronic sports (e-sports) in Malaysia is expected to be ready by April, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the blueprint focuses on five main strategies, namely the development of athletes towards e-sports excellence; support for the growth of the e-sports industry; access to better e-sports facilities to attract investors; building public awareness and promoting responsible games; and instilling good governance and administration in the e-sports industry.

“The ministry through the National Sports Council is drawing up the first blueprint for electronic sports in Malaysia which will allow for the structured planning and implementation of e-sports programmes for more holistic development, from the grassroots to the international level,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Syed Saddiq was replying to a question from Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PH-Masjid Tanah) who wanted to know the ministry’s programme to attract youths to e-sports, in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

He said a special committee involved in drawing up the blueprint includes e-sports enthusiasts as well as industry personalities.

Syed Saddiq also said the ministry was working with Esports Malaysia (ESM) to organise electronic sports leagues to determine the ranking of players according to the events they participate.

He said the ESM would organise e-sports competitions at the state, national and international levels to identify more youths who are active in electronic sports.

E-sports, he said, would also create job opportunities and boost the country’s economy through technology and tourism.

“Malaysia is 21st in ranking in the global market for e-sports. In fact, Razer, the largest e-sports company, has employed 280 youths at its new headquarters in Malaysia,” he said.

Replying to a supplementary question from Mas Ermieyati on the e-sports training platform for rural youths who may have problems with the broadband system, Syed Saddiq said the ministry was working with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, as well as the private sector to expand the development of the sports.

“We will start the selection process for national e-sports athletes this month and we will be going to all parts of Malaysia to ensure that the process is more inclusive,” he said. — Bernama