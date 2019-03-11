Malay Mail

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik end All-England campaign as runners-up

Published 1 hour ago on 11 March 2019

Indonesia's Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan pose with their winners’ medals with second placed Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik posing with their runner-up medals after the men's doubles final. — Reuters pic
Indonesia's Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan pose with their winners’ medals with second placed Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik posing with their runner-up medals after the men's doubles final. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia Teng Fong-Soh Wooi Yik ended their campaign as runner-up of the 2019 All-England badminton championship in Birmingham yesterday.

The unseeded pair displayed a commendable performance during the final match against the 2015 world champion pair Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia, which was aired live on TV1.

Chia-Soh began with a convincing 21-11 win in the first set before Mohammad-Hendra finetuned their performance with continuous attacks to win the second set with 21-14.

In the rubber set, multiple mistakes in the nets by the national pair enabled Mohammad-Hendra to end the game with 21-12, hence grabbing the second All-England title for them after the first in 2014.

The last time Malaysia won the title was through Koo Kien Kiat-Tan Boon Heong in 2007.

Fielded as the underdogs, the Malaysian young pair sprung a couple of surprises in their way to the finals, including when they ousted an experienced pair from China Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan in the quarterfinals and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto from Indonesia in the semi-finals. — Bernama

