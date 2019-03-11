Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik end All-England campaign as runners-up

Indonesia's Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan pose with their winners’ medals with second placed Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik posing with their runner-up medals after the men's doubles final. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia Teng Fong-Soh Wooi Yik ended their campaign as runner-up of the 2019 All-England badminton championship in Birmingham yesterday.

The unseeded pair displayed a commendable performance during the final match against the 2015 world champion pair Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia, which was aired live on TV1.

Chia-Soh began with a convincing 21-11 win in the first set before Mohammad-Hendra finetuned their performance with continuous attacks to win the second set with 21-14.

In the rubber set, multiple mistakes in the nets by the national pair enabled Mohammad-Hendra to end the game with 21-12, hence grabbing the second All-England title for them after the first in 2014.

The last time Malaysia won the title was through Koo Kien Kiat-Tan Boon Heong in 2007.

Fielded as the underdogs, the Malaysian young pair sprung a couple of surprises in their way to the finals, including when they ousted an experienced pair from China Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan in the quarterfinals and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto from Indonesia in the semi-finals. — Bernama