Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Resurgent Wawrinka sets up Nishikori semi-final in Rotterdam

Published 1 hour ago on 16 February 2019

Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka celebrates after victory over France’s Benoit Paire in their first round men’s singles match at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam February 11, 2019. — AFP pic
Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka celebrates after victory over France’s Benoit Paire in their first round men’s singles match at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam February 11, 2019. — AFP pic

ROTTERDAM, Feb 15 — Stan Wawrinka, seeking his first title since undergoing two knee surgeries in 2017, subdued Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4 7-6(4) today to set up an intriguing semi-final with top seed Kei Nishikori at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The Swiss wildcard broke for a 5-4 lead in the opening set and sealed the win in a well-mastered tiebreak.

“Physically I feel really good, and I’m moving and feeling better match after match,” said Wawrinka.

“Tonight was a tough match. I had to really fight at the end. I was a bit nervous at the end of the match. We had some long rallies. It’s good to see that I can keep being there, mentally, physically.”

Nishikori took a step closer to claiming his second title of the year by defeating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-2.

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev dismantled Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-2.

He will face another Frenchman in Gael Monfils, who beat Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-2. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Sports