KUCHING, April 9 — An estimated 30 development projects under the federal government in Sabah and Sarawak are expected to be completed within this year, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Deputy Works Minister said the projects, evenly distributed between the two states, consist mainly of school buildings.

“Most of these are education-related projects, including schools such as SMK Engkilili and Institute for Rural Advancement (Infra) multipurpose hall in Samarahan, which are scheduled for completion this year,” he told a press conference when visiting the Public Works Department (JKR) Special Project Team 2 (PPK2) Sarawak office here.

Ahmad said the target follows the completion of 21 projects in 2025 worth RM466 million, of which 12 projects valued at RM203 million were in Sabah and nine projects worth RM263 million were in Sarawak.

On current implementation, he noted that PPK2 is overseeing 122 federal government projects in both Sarawak and Sabah, with a total value of RM7.38 billion.

“Of these, 54 projects are located in Sarawak and 68 in Sabah,” he said.

He explained that Sabah has a higher number of projects largely due to more school construction works, with 30 education projects compared to 13 in Sarawak.

“However, in terms of overall value, Sarawak records higher project costs at RM3.323 billion compared to RM2.805 billion in Sabah.

“This is mainly because Sarawak has more healthcare projects, with five projects worth RM736 million compared to a single healthcare project in Sabah valued at RM85 million, particularly hospital developments,” he said.

Ahmad said overall implementation remains smooth, with only a small number categorised as “sick projects”.

“Out of 81 projects in Sabah and Sarawak currently being closely monitored, only three are considered sick projects — meaning they are delayed by more than 20 per cent — with two in Sabah and one in Sarawak,” he explained. — The Borneo Post