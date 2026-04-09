KUCHING, April 9 — A 23-year-old man was fined RM3,000 in default 10 months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for threatening another man by hurling a petrol bomb at the latter’s house.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali convicted Sulaiman Mohamat on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

Sulaiman and another man, who is still at large, committed the offence at a house in Kampung Demak Baru Phase 2, Jalan Bako at 5.35am on March 21.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was alerted by the sound of a house alarm and upon checking discovered a plastic bottle containing petrol near a car, along with burn marks on the cement floor.

Closed-circuit television footage showed a silver car approaching the house and then a bottle believed to contain petrol was ignited and thrown into the compound.

No major damage was reported, although burn marks were found outside the house.

Upon investigation, Sulaiman was arrested around 1.50pm on April 1 at a house in Kampung Tupong Tengah, Petra Jaya.

Among the items seized were a silver car and two mobile phones, all of which were handed over by Sulaiman.

The investigation revealed that Sulaiman had acted with an accomplice, who is still at large, to throw an ignited petrol-filled bottle resembling a Molotov cocktail at the complainant’s house.

Sulaiman had received RM100 from another individual to carry out the act as a form of intimidation.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Afiq Safly Nor Kazly appeared for the prosecution, while Sulaiman was unrepresented. — The Borneo Post