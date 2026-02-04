SINGAPORE, Feb 4 — The Singapore government is open to further steps to embed the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LO) in law, but only when the country’s relatively new Opposition system has matured enough to justify codifying it, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said today, according to The Straits Times.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Neo Kok Beng, he said the LO’s evolving role is still being shaped “by parliamentary practice, experience and the conduct of those who occupy the office”.

“It would therefore be appropriate to allow these conventions to further develop and mature, so that any eventual codification in statute is informed by established and sound practice,” added Chan, who is also defence minister.

Neo had asked whether the office should eventually be written into the Constitution, and what criteria would determine who can take up the role.

He also queried whether the prime minister would continue to appoint an LO if no elected MP meets the threshold.

The issue surfaced after Pritam Singh was removed as LO on January 15 by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who said it was “no longer tenable” for the Aljunied GRC MP to remain in the post following his criminal convictions and Parliament’s view that he was unsuitable.

Chan noted that the People’s Action Party government first formalised the LO office in 2020, with Leader of the House Indranee Rajah outlining its duties and privileges in the last two Parliaments.

He said several factors determine who qualifies as LO. Conventionally, the role goes to the leader of the main Opposition party, “provided there is a predominant Opposition party with a significant number of MPs”.

The holder must also “uphold high standards of honesty and integrity” and command the confidence of Parliament.

If that leader does not meet the bar, “then another Opposition MP can be considered”, he said.

Future institutionalisation might spell out some of these criteria, though Chan stressed that certain expectations of conduct “cannot be fully codified, but… are nevertheless understood, respected and observed by all MPs”.

“These conventions are essential to upholding the high standards of personal integrity and honourable behaviour expected of MPs and political leaders in Singapore,” he added.

On whether a prime minister would still appoint an LO in a scenario where no Opposition MP qualifies, Chan said such a situation is unlikely. Singaporeans, he noted, want more diverse views in Parliament, and rules already guarantee at least 12 non-ruling-party MPs.

“I therefore have little doubt that there will always be Opposition voices in this House, and among them, members in good standing who are able to meet the requirements of the office and discharge its responsibilities with integrity and responsibility,” he said.