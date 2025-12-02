KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed his appreciation to the Malaysian and Thai authorities for their swift assistance to Singaporeans stranded in flood-hit Hat Yai.

In a post on Facebook, Wong said the assistance had helped ensure their safe return home.

“Deeply saddened by the news of severe flooding devastating communities across Southeast Asia. The images of displacement and loss are heartbreaking. To all those affected, and to the brave responders battling the waters to keep others safe, our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said.

Wong added that Singapore stands ready to provide support where it can in this time of need.

Meanwhile, he said the extreme weather events are a stark reminder of shared vulnerability, as climate change is a challenge that respects no borders and affects everyone.

“It is a global crisis that demands a global response. We must work together, across all nations, to accelerate our collective efforts and build a more resilient future for our planet,” he added.

Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday said a total of 822 Singaporeans who had e-registered with or reached out to the ministry have now safely returned from Hat Yai to Singapore.

He also thanked the Thai and Malaysian governments for their assistance.

“Grateful to the Malaysian government, which helped receive Singaporeans where possible and provided timely support during the evacuation efforts,” he posted on Facebook. — Bernama