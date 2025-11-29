SINGAPORE, Nov 29 — Singapore will reportedly introduce a new rule on January 30 next year that bars airlines from allowing travellers deemed undesirable by the republic or who fail entry requirements to board flights.

In a statement yesterday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the no-boarding directive (NBD) is meant to strengthen border security by stopping potential threats before they reach Singapore, according to local news organisation The Straits Times.

“The NBD allows ICA to prevent identified prohibited or undesirable travellers whom we are aware of from advance traveller information that they are headed to Singapore, from boarding the flight for Singapore,” the ICA was quoted as saying.

The notices will reportedly be issued to airline operators at Changi and Seletar airports based on advance traveller information such as SG Arrival Card submissions and flight manifests.

ICA reportedly said travellers may receive an NBD if they pose security concerns or if they lack a valid visa or a travel document with at least six months’ validity.

Airlines that receive an NBD notice must prevent the traveller from boarding, with non-compliance reportedly punishable by fines of up to S$10,000 (about RM41,300), and up to six months’ jail for pilots and employees.

Travellers denied boarding must write to the authority through the ICA Feedback Channel and obtain approval before rebooking their trip to Singapore.

ICA said the directive will also be extended to sea-going vessels carrying travellers from 2028.

The NBD is part of wider border control measures introduced by the Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs and approved by its Parliament in 2023.