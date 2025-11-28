SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — An 82-year-old man was found motionless on a bench at a fitness corner in Hougang on November 26 and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

According to Mothership, police were alerted to an unnatural death at Block 174 Hougang Avenue 1 at about 5.35pm that day.

A Singaporean resident, who identified themselves as DA, reported seeing police cordoning off the area with crime scene tape.

Photos shared with Mothership showed a large white sheet covering the man on the bench, with a police vehicle still at the scene around 6.30pm.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate no foul play, and inquiries are ongoing.