SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — An 88-year-old man has reportedly been fined S$3,000 (about RM9,500) for repeatedly placing bags of rubbish onto his neighbour’s air-conditioning ledge.

The man, Choo Hoe Chiang, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour under Singapore’s Protection from Harassment Act, Singapore-based CNA reported.

He reportedly had a long-running dispute with his upstairs neighbour, a 60-year-old man living directly above his flat in Margaret Drive.

According to the report, from November 2024 to January 2025, Choo used a long pole to lift and dump plastic bags of rubbish onto the neighbour’s air-con ledge on 18 occasions.

The neighbour later lodged a police report and submitted CCTV footage, saying he felt harassed and unsafe whenever he had to remove the rubbish.

A second harassment charge, taken into consideration by the court, showed Choo repeated the behaviour six more times between June and August this year.

District Judge Carol Ling fined him S$3,000, calling his repeated actions “highly anti-social”.

Choo, upon hearing the fine amount, asked the judge for leniency, saying: “Because we are very poor. No income. Please reduce it a bit, please.” The judge however replied that the sentence had already been passed.

If Choo does not pay the fine, he will reportedly have to serve 10 days in jail, with the offence carrying a maximum penalty of S$10,000.