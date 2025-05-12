SINGAPORE, May 12 — From guarding bus depots to guiding the visually impaired, robot dogs are increasingly taking on diverse roles in Singapore, marking a new phase in the city-state’s growing adoption of robotics.

The quadruped robots, known for their dog-like agility, have become a fixture in several industries here — patrolling construction sites, navigating hazardous zones, and even assisting with social services, according to a report published today in The Straits Times.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Boston Dynamics’ robot dog Spot was deployed at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to enforce safe distancing.

Since then, its successors have expanded their scope, with one recently seen accompanying Progress Singapore Party candidate Tony Tan on an election walkabout.

According to Chan U-Gene, deputy director at the National Robotics Programme (NRP), Singapore has seen rising interest in robot dogs, particularly for surveillance and inspection tasks.

The NRP now tracks more than 300 robotics-related firms — up from 200 in 2023 — reflecting a sector in rapid expansion.

While the NRP does not track exact deployment numbers, Chan noted that legged robots offer distinct advantages over wheeled types due to their ability to navigate uneven terrain, stairs, and narrow spaces.

Lower costs have also driven adoption.

New models from Chinese manufacturers now cost as little as US$2,700 (RM11,600), a fraction of Boston Dynamics’ original US$75,000 price tag.

At the National University of Singapore (NUS), researchers are trialling robot dogs as assistive guide dogs for the visually impaired.

Robotics PhD student Cai Shaojun said the machines are cheaper and easier to train than real guide dogs and can respond to complex commands using artificial intelligence.

Cai’s team has tested the robots with visually impaired users and is developing them to navigate stairs and complex environments.

A pilot is planned for 2025 at public locations like parks and transport hubs.

NUS AI Lab is also building software that enables robots to read social cues and move smoothly through crowded spaces, said associate director Harold Soh.

Robot dogs are also being deployed as guard dogs.

Since September 2024, SBS Transit has used a robot named Mars, developed with Weston Robot, to patrol Seletar Bus Depot.

Fitted with high-definition cameras, thermal sensors and live-feed capabilities, Mars monitors for intrusions and tampering, especially in areas difficult for human guards to access.

Spot’s earlier deployments included monitoring crowd levels and broadcasting safety messages at parks, and delivering medicine at the Changi Exhibition Centre during the pandemic.

Other robot dogs now support inspection roles.

SP Group uses a robot named SPock to assist in checking up to 6km of underground tunnels, detecting issues like cracks or moisture that are invisible to the naked eye.

At Sengkang MRT Depot, SBS Transit introduced Avatar (Advanced Video Analytics Train Assessment Robot) in July 2024 to inspect train undercarriages for issues such as air leaks or loose tank caps, helping technicians reduce physical strain.

The robot’s agility allows it to climb stairs and navigate tight spaces.

SBS Transit is considering expanding its use to detect broken lights and damaged handles.

NUS researchers are also exploring robot dog use in public housing, with robots scanning staircases for uniformity in step height and depth.

The project is expected to be commercialised as a start-up soon, said project lead Justin Yeoh.