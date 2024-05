SINGAPORE, May 21 — Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that “we must hope and pray” for the smooth recovery of 30 people injured in a turbulence-affected Singapore Airlines flight, which killed one person.

The airline’s Boeing 777 plane hit severe turbulence en-route to Singapore from London and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

“My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” Shanmugaratnam said on Facebook. — AFP

