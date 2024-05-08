SINGAPORE — A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter jet crashed at Tengah Air Base today, with the pilot successfully ejecting from the plane.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the pilot was “conscious and able to walk”.

Mindef said that the incident happened at 12.35pm when the jet experienced an issue during take-off, adding that the pilot “responded in accordance with emergency procedures”.

“The pilot successfully ejected and the plane crashed thereafter within Tengah Air Base,” Mindef said.

Advertisement

“The pilot is conscious and able to walk. He is receiving medical attention and no other personnel was hurt.”

The RSAF is responding to the situation and investigations are ongoing, Mindef said.

“Mindef and the RSAF will provide updates on the incident as soon as they become available,” the statement added. — TODAY

Advertisement