SINGAPORE, April 17 — A 58-year-old bus driver was killed after crashing into a tree in Woodlands on Tuesday (April 16) morning. No commuters were on board the bus.

Bus service 911 was travelling along Woodlands Avenue 2 towards Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub when it mounted a curb and hit a tree, said SMRT buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, Mr Gay indicated that the driver was the only person on the bus.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.25am on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A male bus driver was taken unconscious to the hospital, but later died, they added. He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A video clip posted on sgfollowsall’s Instagram page shows a stationary bus near a tree, with its front windscreen shattered by the impact of the crash.

Several SCDF officers are at the scene, while a man can be seen inside the bus near the driver’s seat, apparently performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Advertisement

Mr Gay said: “We are very saddened to learn of the passing of our bus captain. Our priority is to render care and support to the bus captain’s next-of-kin during this difficult time.

“We are also assisting the authorities in their investigations into this incident.”

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY