SINGAPORE, April 12 — The authorities are investigating the cause of a burst water pipe outside the *Scape mall in Orchard Road, which sent a massive geyser of water gushing skyward yesterday. In response to TODAY’s queries today, Singapore’s national water agency PUB said it was alerted to a “pipe leak” at 2.15pm in a construction site along 2 Orchard Link.The leak had occurred on a NEWater pipeline, the agency added. In a 47-second video on Facebook, water can be seen spurting upwards, reaching the height of several metres. “We immediately deployed our service crew and the leak has been isolated. Repair works are ongoing,” said PUB.

The agency is investigating the leak. — TODAY