SINGAPORE, Feb 22 — Foreign drivers and foreign-registered vehicles are required to have a valid licence before they are allowed to provide cross-border services, said Singapore’s Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

“This is to protect passengers as drivers using these licensed vehicles are required to have valid insurance coverage for passengers, compared to illegal services,” he said on his official Facebook page.

In giving his thumped up to the republic’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) for their vigilant efforts in intercepting four drivers attempting to provide illegal cross-border services recently, Chee told the LTA to take a firm stance against these unlawful practices and conduct undercover operations to catch the errant drivers.

“To the drivers who are thinking of offering such illegal services, let me say this: think carefully before breaking the rules, as you never know if your next “customer” is actually an undercover LTA officer,” he warned.

During the LTA’s recent enforcement operation, four drivers were caught providing illegal cross-border chauffeured services between Singapore and Malaysia.

“We take these offences very seriously. For your safety, do refrain from using such services. Besides being illegal, the vehicles used may not be sufficiently insured against third-party liabilities which could pose a serious problem for passengers should an accident occur,” said LTA.

LTA said drivers who are caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services, including cross-border services without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL), can be fined up to S$3,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

“The vehicle used may also be forfeited,” said the authority. — Bernama