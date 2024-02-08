SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — To some people, the late Wee Cho Yaw, former chairman and chief executive officer of United Overseas Bank (UOB) was intimidating, but its head of enterprise banking Rosalind Lee remembers him as a personable “guiding angel”.

“I came from OUB (formerly Overseas Union Bank, now defunct), and before I joined the UOB family, many people told me he could be very intimidating,” the 62-year-old recalled. Ms Lee has worked at UOB for more than four decades.

“But to me, from my dealing with him, he’s not that intimidating if you’ve done your homework. In fact, during meetings, though he asks a lot of incisive questions, if you’re thorough with your work, he gives you the support,” she added.

Ms Lee was speaking to the media on Wednesday (Feb 7) at the UOB Plaza Atrium, where a memorial ceremony for Wee was held earlier. He died on Feb 3, aged 95.

Wee helmed the UOB Group for more than 60 years before he retired from its board in 2018 while continuing to serve as the bank’s chairman emeritus and honorary adviser.

Equally struck by Wee’s personable side was 60-year-old Tham Chong Pong, head of sales governance and quality at UOB’s financial services segment, who has served at the bank for 36 years. He had joined the bank back in 1988, but Mr Tham’s first impression of Wee lingers vividly even now.

“Dr Wee used to organise lunches to get to know new hires and new persons who joined the bank,” Mr Tham said.

These lunches were like an “open dialogue session”, where Wee would consult employees on the problems they faced and suggestions to make the bank a better workplace.

“We seldom hear of other companies where, as a first-year entrant to the bank, you get to meet the CEO and it’s for an informal lunch session,” Mr Tham said, adding that his first impression of Wee was that of a humble, fair and “very charismatic” leader.

Ms Lee and Mr Tham were among an estimated 500 or so UOB employees and members of the public who gathered to bid a final farewell to the banking tycoon.

White flowers flanked the open-air atrium, as participants waited to pay their final respects.

The cortege arrived shortly after 3pm, accompanied by Wee's family members, including his five children: Ms Wee Wei Ling, Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Mr Wee Ee Chao, Ms Wee Wei Chi and Mr Wee Ee Lim.

The bank's employees observed a minute’s silence — many with their arms folded and heads bowed. Attendees later faced the hearse and collectively took three bows.

In turn, Wee’s family members bowed to UOB staff members before the cortege left for the Wee family's home and Mandai Crematorium.

Wee Cho Yaw's family and United Overseas Bank employees observing a minute of silence during a memorial service held at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. — TODAY pic

Ms Catherine Lau, 67, a client experience manager at UOB Privilege Banking, and a 47-year veteran at the bank, told TODAY after the ceremony that she was deeply saddened by the news of his death.

“Emotions welled up in me but knowing how this great man is — and I also feel that he has a loving family presence, I really look up to this man — (I know) his legacy and his memories will be with us throughout, although he’s not physically with us.” — TODAY