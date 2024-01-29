SINGAPORE, Jan 29 — Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be redeveloping Woodlands Checkpoint (WCP) for a more sustainable and long-term solution to the chronic congestion at this land crossing.

“The redeveloped WCP will be operationalised progressively from 2028, and will not disrupt ongoing operations at WCP,” said ICA on its website today.

According to ICA, since the opening of the current WCP in 1999, the daily traveller volume has been increasing steadily.

“From about 230,000 travellers in 2000, today, the daily traveller volume has returned to pre-Covid levels of about 300,000 travellers and oftentimes exceeds this level during long weekends and holiday periods,” it said.

Advertisement

ICA noted that the number of travellers passing through WCP is projected to reach 400,000 per day by 2050.

Without redeveloping WCP, ICA said the travel time for vehicular traffic could increase by more than 60-70 per cent during peak periods by 2050.

ICA said it has conducted extensive feasibility and technical studies to determine the optimal amount of land needed to meet future demands.

Advertisement

“It is assessed that the land needs for the redevelopment of WCP can only be met through land acquisition and land reclamation,” it said, adding that JTC Corp, a government agency for industrial development, has been appointed to carry out the reclamation works.

Once WCP is fully redeveloped, the Authority said it will be approximately five times the size of the current WCP.

“The redeveloped WCP aims, among others, to enhance clearance efficiency across all modes of conveyance (cargo vehicles, cars, motorcycles, and buses), reducing average travel time from the current 60 minutes to 15 minutes during peak periods,” said ICA.

Given the need to maintain the current operations at WCP and accounting for existing site conditions, ICA has carefully laid out a plan to redevelop WCP in several phases over the next 10 to 15 years.

Under Phase 1, ICA will build an extension at the Old Woodlands Town Centre (OWTC), which will see a substantial increase in the clearance capacity for cargo vehicles, cars, and motorcycles.

There will be 21 bi-directional cargo lanes and 78 arrival car lanes constructed at the OWTC extension.

“This will increase cargo clearance capacity by 30 per cent and arrival car clearance capacity by 95 per cent.

“The 78 arrival car lanes can also be converted into 156 arrival motorcycle lanes to give ICA operational flexibility to manage the traffic situation during peak periods,” it said.

The Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) will also be extended to create a direct route for vehicles exiting WCP to access the BKE, to reduce traffic congestion on the local roads during peak hours.

The construction of the OWTC and BKE extension is expected to commence in 2025 and be completed progressively from 2028.

Following this, ICA said the Old Woodlands Checkpoint will be demolished, redeveloped, and integrated with the OWTC extension, which is expected to be fully operational from 2032.

The subsequent phases of WCP redevelopment, subject to further design studies, will include building clearance facilities on both acquired and reclaimed land, as well as retrofitting the current WCP.

More details will be announced once further studies are completed, said ICA. — Bernama