SINGAPORE, Nov 29 — Tangs Market food court along Orchard Road and some of its vendors will face enforcement action after the authorities found rat infestation in the ceiling areas of its premises as well as hygiene lapses at food stalls.

This came after a video, which shows a rat lying on a tray at the food court, was posted on a Facebook page called Singapore Laughs on Monday and circulated online.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said earlier that it was investigating the incident.

In a joint statement last night, the National Environmental Agency (NEA) and SFA said that officers from both agencies conducted two rounds of joint inspection at the food court upon learning of the incident.

The officers inspected takeaway food shops as well as common areas and ceilings for signs of pest and rat infestation.

“NEA will be taking enforcement action against the building management for rat infestation at the ceiling areas. SFA will also be taking enforcement action against five food shops found with hygiene lapses,” they added.

“SFA and NEA will continue to monitor the effectiveness of measures taken by the parties involved to safeguard food safety and eradicate the rodent issue.”

Tangs Market is a food court brand under Fei Siong Group and is located at the basement level of Tangs department store.

TODAY has sought comments from Tangs Singapore and Fei Siong Group.

NEA and SFA said that while the authorities put in place and enforce regulatory measures, operators and premise owners must play their part as well.

“Food safety and vector control is a joint responsibility.” — TODAY