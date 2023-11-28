SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that it is investigating a video which appears to show a rat lying on a food tray at Tangs Market food court on Orchard Road.

The video clip, published yesterday on the “Singapore Laughs” Facebook page, begins by showing the Tangs Market food court sign before the camera zooms in on what appears to be a rat lying on its side on a food tray.

The food on the tray appears to be uneaten. The rat then twitches and seems to be struggling to move on the tray, which catches the attention of nearby food court patrons.

In the background, one patron can be heard shouting: “Oh my god, it’s a rat!”

Responding to queries from TODAY, SFA said today that it is investigating the matter.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices,” the agency said.

“SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators,” it added.

Tangs Market is a food court brand under Fei Siong Group.

TODAY has reached out to Tangs Singapore and Fei Siong Group for comment. — TODAY