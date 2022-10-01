According to the Ministry of Health, there has been a 35 per cent to 40 per cent week-on-week increase in daily Covid-19 cases, and this translates to 900 to 1,000 more infections every day. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — There has been a 35 per cent to 40 per cent week-on-week increase in daily Covid-19 cases, and this translates to 900 to 1,000 more infections every day, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement yesterday (September 30).

But there is no indication that the increase in cases has led to more severe diseases, and there has been “no significant impact on our healthcare system” due to the higher number of daily infections, the ministry added.

However, there have been two “underlying changes” in the Covid-19 situation, MoH said.

The proportion of reinfections has increased from about 6 per cent of all reported cases from the beginning of this month to about 10 per cent this week.

“Notwithstanding this, reinfections account for only a small proportion of the rise in cases and are not the main driver for the higher number of cases,” MoH added.

Second, there is an increase in infections by the Omicron variant BA.2.75, which account for about a quarter of all daily infections.

“The BA.2.75 variant has been around for some time, and has been detected in many countries including Australia, China, Europe, India, Malaysia and the United States,” said MoH.

“It is now circulating more widely in our population, due to social mixing and gatherings, and relaxing of masking rules... This is most likely the main reason for the increase in cases.”

MoH added that there has been no evidence of increased disease severity associated with BA.2.75.

“We expect to see higher numbers of cases over the next few weeks, and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the ministry said.

MoH urged those who have not received their booster shots to do so, adding that individuals will need three shots of messenger ribonucleic acid vaccine or four shots of Sinovac-CoronaVac to “be adequately protected against the current variants of Covid-19”.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to continue to exercise personal and social responsibility and caution, such as wearing masks when in crowded places, or when visiting or interacting with vulnerable persons,” said MoH.

“Individuals who are unwell should continue to stay at home and avoid going out. If they feel unwell when out or in the workplace, they should go home immediately to rest or see a doctor.” ― TODAY