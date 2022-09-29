SINGAPORE, Sept 29 — Those caught smoking at public parks and gardens, recreational beaches, and water projects managed by national water agency PUB may face a composition fine of S$200 (RM644) from Oct 1.

The enforcement action comes after a three-month advisory period from July 1, during which more than 1,200 warnings were issued, said the National Environment Agency (NEA), the National Parks Board (NParks), PUB, and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a joint news release on Thursday (Sept 29).

The new locations were added to Singapore’s list of no-smoking spots on July 1.

Officers from NEA, NParks, PUB, SDC have been authorised to take enforcement action for smoking offences in these places, the agencies added.

To give smokers more time to adjust to these rules, only verbal warnings were given during the advisory period.

Smokers were “receptive when advised not to smoke in these prohibited places”, the agencies added.

Anyone caught lighting up in a prohibited place is liable to a composition sum of S$200, or a fine of up to S$1,000, if convicted in court.

Around 7,400 tickets were issued for smoking in prohibited areas in the first half of 2022, added the agencies.

Smoke-free areas in Singapore now include all city, coastal and regional parks managed by NParks. Among the 51 parks are Raffles Place Park, Coney Island Park and Woodlands Waterfront Park.

Also, more than 30 areas under PUB’s Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters sites and reservoir parks are now smoke-free, including the Lorong Halus Wetland, the Pang Sua canal fishing deck in Yew Tee and the MacRitchie Reservoir Park.

Ten recreational beaches are also on the list. They are located at Changi, East and West Coast, Sembawang, Pasir Ris, Coney Island, Punggol and Sentosa’s Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches.

To allow smokers to adjust to smoke-free parks, designated smoking areas are provided in several larger regional parks, including areas at East Coast Park, Changi Beach Park, Pasir Ris Park, West Coast Park, Sembawang Park, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Jurong Central Park, Marsiling Park, Mount Faber Park and Woodlands Waterfront Park, on top of existing spots at Tanjong Pagar Park and Raffles Place Park.

They are also provided within the vicinity of the three beaches in Sentosa.

Smoking is already prohibited in more than 49,000 indoor and outdoor premises, including green spaces such as neighbourhood parks in private and public housing estates, reservoirs, and nature reserves.

“‘No Smoking by law’ signages, posters and banners have also been installed at the new smoke-free locations as additional visual reminders,” the agencies added. — TODAY