SINGAPORE, Sept 8 — Several times a week, a 23-year-old man would demand that his girlfriend send him nude photographs of herself. If she refused, he threatened to assault her, die by suicide or post their sex videos online until she complied.

After about two years of this, he told her that these photos did not satisfy him anymore and demanded that she take a photo of her mother nude.

He later blackmailed her with these photos and videos, making her ask strangers for sex and send him their conversations for his own sexual gratification.

For his actions in 2020, the man, now aged 25, was today (September 8) sentenced to 20 weeks' jail.

The Singaporean, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his victims’ identities, pleaded guilty in a district court to one count each of abetting voyeurism and threatening to distribute intimate images and recordings.

Two other charges of voluntarily causing hurt and transmitting obscene objects were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Filming them having sex

The court heard that the man began dating his girlfriend, who is two years his junior, in 2018. Court documents did not state how they met.

On multiple occasions throughout their relationship, he would film them having sex with her consent.

Several times a week, he also demanded that she send him photos of herself nude. If she refused, he threatened to kill himself, beat her or post her nude photos and sex videos until she complied.

In early 2020, he told her that he was no longer satisfied with the collection he had and the materials she was sending him. He then threatened again to beat her or post the images online unless she come up with alternatives.

Out of fear, she suggested that he imagine himself having sex with her 53-year-old mother instead, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Bryont Chin told the court.

The man agreed but told her that just imagining it would not suffice. He then demanded that she take a photo of her mother nude.

She did so by waiting for the older woman to exit the shower one day. The photo showed her bare chest.

Needed ‘something extreme’

In late 2020, the accused then sent his girlfriend’s nude photos to a stranger through the messaging service AntiChat. He had pretended to be her and chatted with the stranger for his own sexual gratification.

The following year, she asked for a breakup. He refused, once again threatening to beat her and post her nude photos and sex videos online.

She agreed to continue their relationship because of this.

On February 28, 2021, he called her to say he needed to satisfy his sexual desires and wanted her to think of ways to do so.

When she replied that she could not, he threatened to upload the lewd photos and videos on the Instagram and Reddit social media platforms.

She then said she would do anything he wanted, and suggested that she could have sex with strangers and let him watch. He agreed to this and ended the conversation.

The next month, he called her again to say he felt depressed but also sexually aroused, and that he needed “something extreme” to satisfy his sexual desires.

When she said she could not think of ways to do this, he demanded that she contact strangers asking to have sex and send him their conversations. He also threatened to upload her mother’s nude photo by setting it as his display photo on social media.

Out of fear, she downloaded the mobile application Tinder and sent him her conversations with strangers.

Two days later, she lodged a police report. He then deleted all his messages with her and the incriminating material.

‘Bizarre’ relationship

Today, DPP Chin asked for 18 to 21 weeks’ jail, noting that investigation efforts were hampered by the accused’s actions.

He had also committed the offences “for his own perverted sexual gratification” and threatened to harm his girlfriend, whom he is currently no longer with, said the prosecutor.

In mitigation, the man’s lawyer SS Dhillon said the accused has been diagnosed by the Institute of Mental Health to have a history of anxiety attacks and depression.

“I must highlight that it was a bizarre and weird relationship between the accused and his girlfriend,” added the defence counsel. Dhillon also said that the accused has “never disturbed” the victim after they broke up, and that he was remorseful for what he did.

District Judge Paul Chan told the court that the man's actions were "depraved and have no place in our society".

Those convicted of voyeurism or abetting voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or punished with any combination of the three.

For distributing or threatening to distribute intimate images and recordings, he could also have been jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or punished with any combination of the three. ― TODAY