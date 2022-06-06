Screenshot from a video of a fight that took place outside Great World shopping mall on June 5, 2022. — Picture via Facebook/Patrick Tan

SINGAPORE, June 6 — The police have arrested two men who were seen in a video fighting outside Great World shopping mall near the River Valley area.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said today that they received information about a fight between two men along Kim Seng Promenade yesterday.

That is the address of the mall.

Following ground enquiries, officers from Tanglin Police Division identified the men and arrested them for affray yesterday, the police said.

In a 30-second video uploaded by Facebook user Patrick Tan, a man can be seen kicking and throwing punches at another man.

The other man is seen trying to defend himself and hitting back, but is then knocked to the ground and is punched continuously in the head by the first man.

The first man then tried to pick him up and slam him on the ground but the second man resists. At one point the second man falls and the first man then kicks him in the head and back.

The video cuts off there and it is not clear what happens next.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY