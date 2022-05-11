Singapore police: Around 50 people lost S$430,000 in job scams linked to fake ‘Lazada’ site

Singapore police are warning the public to be alert to unsolicited spoofed messages offering job opportunities linked to what looks like e-commerce site Lazada. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, May 11 — The police are warning the public to be alert to unsolicited spoofed messages offering job opportunities linked to what looks like e-commerce site Lazada. This is because around 50 people have lost at least S$430,000 (RM1.3 million) in such scams since the start of May.

The police said in a statement today that these messages are sent through SMS, WhatsApp or social media platforms, advertising “highly paid affiliate marketing-related jobs”, wanting people to help merchants to boost online sales.

The scammers would claim that commissions would be given upon the completion of simple tasks online.

Potential victims would then be directed to provide their personal details when they sign up for an account on a fake website resembling e-retailer Lazada, and they would later be asked to complete tasks in order to earn commission.

The job would often begin with simple tasks such as indicating a “like” on products featured on the bogus websites, where victims would earn S$2 commission for each “like”, the police said.

“Victims who were able to withdraw the initial commissions earned would typically be convinced that it was a legitimate job opportunity,” they added.

Thereafter, victims would be promised commissions of up to 30 per cent if they were to buy items on the bogus websites, and to make the purchase, victims would have to transfer money to bank accounts belonging to unknown individuals for credit in their accounts.

“These victims would eventually discover that they had been scammed when they were unable to withdraw from their accounts, or when the spoofed Lazada website has been removed,” the police said.

Lazada does not conduct its recruitment via SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram chats, and it will also never direct people to a third-party website or ask for personal details to sign up for jobs, the police added.

They also advised members of public to adopt the following precautionary measures to avoid scams: