Singapore PM: National Day Rally 2022 to be held on Aug 21

SINGAPORE, May 11 — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver this year’s National Day Rally speech on August 21 at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said today.

The annual National Day Rally is widely seen as the most important political speech of the year and provides a platform for the prime minister to address the nation and share important policy matters.

There has been a National Day Rally every year since 1966, except for 2020, information from the National Archives showed.

The 2020 National Day Rally was called off due to safe distancing requirements as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Mr Lee giving a speech in Parliament instead.

Last year’s National Day Rally speech was held at national broadcaster Mediacorp on August 22.

In his speech last year, Lee touched on several issues related to race and religion, low-wage workers as well as anxieties over foreign work-pass holders that were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. — TODAY