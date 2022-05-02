Lower-income workers in Singapore will bear brunt of possible recession, say unionists, economists

Unionists said that low-wage workers, such as delivery riders and private-hire car drivers, will be hit hardest by economic developments. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 2 — Lower-income workers will bear the brunt of the economic uncertainties, and a possible recession, that the next two years may bring, and will need the most help to weather the storm, said union leaders and economists.

At the May Day Rally on Sunday (May 1), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the outlook for Singapore’s post-pandemic recovery has clouded partly due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and that there may be a recession within the next two years.

Unionists said that low-wage workers, including those from the security industry and platform workers — such as delivery riders and private-hire car drivers who work for online matching platforms — will be hit hardest by these developments.

Sectors with persistent manpower shortages, such as healthcare, will also have to step up productivity in order to increase wages and attract more locals to take up these roles, union leaders said.

CIMB Private Bank economist Song Seng Wun, meanwhile, expects the Government to roll out interim support for those who will be the most impacted by the rising cost of living, such as the lower income.

He pointed out that the Budget, delivered on Feb 18, would not have taken into account the spillover effects from the Russian invasion, which began later on Feb 24.

Helping lower-wage workers

National Trades Union Congress assistant director-general Ang Hin Kee told TODAY that platform workers are the “most at risk in this kind of climate”.

“You get a lot of do-yourself work, and you have to depend on stability and a thriving business (climate) to be able to play your role,” he said.

He noted that both PM Lee and 4G leader Lawrence Wong mentioned during their rally speeches that Singapore cannot use the “old model” to meet upcoming challenges.

He said that while an advisory committee on platform workers had been set up last year to tackle the needs of these workers, more fundamentally, the platforms themselves need to have a “different view” of their worker-partners.

“They are workers, too, they have retirement needs, cost of living challenges, they just don’t have an employer that gives them wage increases,” he said.

“To help defray the onslaught of fuel costs and rising costs of living, (they) cannot just depend on the Government to provide for them... there must be a business arrangement where the platform works with the union to find a better way to ensure that the platform work is sustainable.”

Agreeing, Raymond Chin, general secretary from Union of Security Employees (USE), said that the security sector has a large proportion of low-wage workers, who are the “most vulnerable” segment, and that the union and the Government need to help them weather the storms ahead.

He agreed with Lee’s point that improving productivity would be key as that would entail upskilling workers, which leads to higher wages.

“The security officer can do more with different gadgets and technology, that will enhance their capability, allowing one man to do the role of three people,” Chin said. For instance, artificial intelligence can pick up movements in surveillance footage and alert the officer, while previously more people had to be deployed to oversee an area.

He added that the Progressive Wage Model, having been expanded to the security sector since 2016, has also helped to increase the wages of those in the sector, but that more work can be done alongside the Government to “find out how wages will be placed on the skills ladder”.

Ang said that the union’s role is to help firms convince workers to upskill and remain employable even as companies transform.

“Sometimes when you get the employer to preach the story (of productivity), some people may get suspicious,” he said.

“Because people would rather hear from someone who is protecting their interests and representing their issues, so if the employers and union get together and say that this is the way forward, it calms the ground down and gives greater certainty... that it is not a one-sided conversation.”

Abuse of frontliners among key issues

Unionists whom TODAY spoke to also looked forward to the upcoming exercise to refresh Singapore’s social compact, as announced by Wong on Sunday.

Wong said that there is still “much more to be done” to support workers, and feedback will be gathered from unions, the people and private sectors on the economy, healthcare and housing, among others.

Healthcare Services Employees Union president K Thanaletchimi told TODAY that one sore point worth looking further into is the abuses that frontliners such as security workers and those in the healthcare sector face when doing their jobs.

“Over the years, the number of abuse and harassment cases has gone up, and it is important that our workers are well respected and dignified in what they do in their service to the patients,” she said.

“On top of improving wages and productivity, it is important to have a mindset change of how people view healthcare jobs and healthcare workers.”

Addressing the issue could result in more workers joining the sector and fewer dropping out, the former Nominated Member of Parliament added.

Agreeing, Chin from USE said that there has already been work done to stem the abuse that security employees face, such as the introduction of the Private Security Industry (Amendment) Bill last year to ensure stiffer penalties for those who harass, assault or hurt security officers.

He added that collaborations between the union, Government and employers, such as in the upcoming exercise, will be crucial to help shape the way security workers are treated.

Recession a ‘real risk’, say economists

Economists agreed with Lee that there is a looming risk of a recession.

Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC bank, said that the Russia-Ukraine war is a “black swan event” that has translated to “real socioeconomic costs from displacement of people, exacerbation of global supply chain disruptions, and commodity and food inflation, among others”.

She added that while Lee had focused on the conflict, the Covid-19 situation in China is also “the other big elephant in the room”, she said, with its recent lockdowns due to its zero-Covid strategy.

“A sharp or significant slowdown in either the United States, Eurozone or China may ensue, so (a recession) is a real risk over the next 24 months,” she said.

Song from CIMB said that the lower income will bear the brunt of the rise in food and energy prices, as these daily essentials take up a larger percentage of their income.

“We have rolled out measures during the Budget (this year) to help them cope with higher costs, but since that set of packages, the underlying circumstances have changed significantly, for the worse.”

While some of the measures announced in February will help in alleviating the rising cost of living, some such as the GST Voucher scheme were geared towards the GST hike starting next year, and were announced before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have rolled out measures already, but perhaps more may be done for (the lower income) in the coming weeks,” Song said. — TODAY