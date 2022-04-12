Singapore Food Agency recalls four more Kinder chocolate products over contamination concerns

The four affected products are Kinder Schokobons (top left), Kinder Surprise Maxi (bottom left), Kinder Mini Eggs (top right) and Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (bottom right). ― Picture courtesy of Singapore Food Agency

SINGAPORE, April 12 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for four additional Kinder products from Belgium due to the possible presence of the Salmonella bacteria.

In a media statement today (April 12), the agency said that it has directed the products’ five importers, Kaimay Trading, Heinemann Asia Pacific, Focus Network Agencies, Walluco and Le Petit Depot, to recall the “implicated products”.

The four products are Kinder Schokobons (all pack sizes), Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g), Kinder Mini Eggs (75g) and Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g).

All batches and all best before dates of the four products are affected, said SFA.

This follows a recall issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on the four products over similar concerns, said the Singapore agency, which regulates the safety of imported food here.

Salmonella are bacteria that can cause food-borne illnesses such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea, and should not be present in ready-to-eat food.

This latest recall comes after SFA had also issued recalls on similar Kinder products on April 6 and April 8.

“Consumers who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice,” the agency added, noting consumers can contact retailers for enquiries. ― TODAY