Singapore Greenridge Crescent boys’ deaths: 48-year-old father arrested, to be charged with murder

Offerings left near a drain at a playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah, where two 11-year-old boys were found dead. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 — The police have arrested a 48-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons who were found motionless at a playground on Friday (Jan 21).

The police had received a call for assistance by the man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah at 6.25pm on Friday.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man’s two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

“The police followed up on all possible leads and conducted round-the-clock investigations, which eventually led to the arrest of the man,” the police said in a statement last night.

The man will be charged in court on Jan 24 with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871, they also said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The offence carries the death penalty.

Residents in Greenridge Crescent had told TODAY that the entire playground and the surrounding forested area were cordoned off by the police from around 7pm on Friday night.

One resident said that she saw more than a dozen police vehicles and ambulances and many officers combing through the area with searchlights and search dogs.

TODAY understands that the bodies of the boys were found in a 2m wide drain that cuts through the playground.

The police had said earlier yesterday that they were investigating ‘the unnatural deaths” of the two boys. — TODAY