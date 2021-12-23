In Singapore, seven F&B outlets ordered to close, two others fined for breaching Covid-19 rules

The Angel Bar Beer (pictured) at Golden Mile Complex failed to ensure safe distancing of at least a metre between groups of seated customers. ― Picture via Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — Seven food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to shut and two others were fined for breaching various Covid-19 regulations after more enforcement checks were done over the weekend.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement yesterday (December 22) that one of the eateries — the Haru club located at 3 Magazine Road in the Clarke Quay area was a repeat offender. It was ordered to close for 40 days from December 22 to January 30.

The club provided dice games to patrons to be played within its premises.

Five other F&B outlets have to close for 10 days and the remaining one was made to shut for 20 days.

MSE said that the seven establishments flouted safety regulations as well as vaccine-related infection controls. These included failing to minimise interaction between staff members and customers, as well as failing to put in place a system to perform checks on the vaccination status of their patrons.

Besides the Haru club, the six other F&B outlets ordered to close are:

― Euphoria located at Tanglin Shopping Centre ― The establishment was ordered to close for 20 days because it was a repeat offender, MSE said. Its breaches included failing to ensure SafeEntry contact-tracing check-in for customers as well as not checking their vaccination statuses

― Angel Bar Beer located at Golden Mile Complex ― It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of seated customers.

― Pub 98 at 237 Joo Chiat Road ― It delayed the entry of enforcement officers into its premises and allowed intermingling between different groups of customers

― Mohican Pub & Music Lounge at 26 Madras Street in Little India ― It failed to minimise the interaction between staff members and customers, among others

― Club Hermes at 161 Kitchener Road in Little India ― It deployed hostesses and failed to reduce interaction between staff members and customers

― The Tanglin Gin Jungle at 26B Dempsey Road ― It allowed staff members to drink alcohol after 10.30pm within its premises

― CY Bistro and Thong Lor — eateries located within Golden Mile Complex on Beach Road — were each fined S$1,000 for violating Covid-19 laws.

CY Bistro failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers and Thong Lor did not monitor SafeEntry check-ins by every patron.

MSE yesterday said that strict compliance with infection controls is critical, particularly in the midst of the global risk of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The ministry warned that government agencies will continue with stepped-up enforcement checks during the year-end festive period to ensure that businesses and customers adhere strictly to the rules and firm enforcement action, including prosecution and revocation of licenses, will be taken against errant operators and individuals.

MSE also reminded the public to take individual responsibility and exercise socially responsible behaviour.

“Please remain vigilant, observe safe management measures and avoid hot spots where possible.

“Seniors are urged to stay home, avoid crowded places and go out only for essential activities over the next few weeks. Those who feel unwell or are sick should seek medical attention and stay home.” ― TODAY