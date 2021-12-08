Singapore urges military junta to release Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since February this year amid a putsch by Myanmar’s military after a period of democracy in the Southeast Asian country, a move that sparked large-scale protests and bloody crackdowns by the junta. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called for the release of Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as other political detainees, after she was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence by the nation’s military junta.

In a media statement yesterday, the ministry also called for the release of ousted president Win Myint and foreign detainees.

An MFA spokesman said that Singapore remains “deeply concerned about recent developments in Myanmar and disappointed by the lack of tangible progress in the implementation of the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) five-point consensus”.

The consensus was a plan implemented by Asean to restore peace in Myanmar.

Suu Kyi has been detained since February this year amid a putsch by Myanmar’s military after a period of democracy in the Southeast Asian country, a move that sparked large-scale protests and bloody crackdowns by the junta.

The military has since brought a slew of charges against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate. On Monday, a court imposed a sentence of four years in jail for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules.

The sentence was then reduced to two years after a partial pardon from Myanmar’s military chief.

MFA also reiterated its call for the cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, and also urges Myanmar’s military authorities to cooperate with the Asean chair’s Special Envoy on Myanmar to “swiftly and fully implement the five-point consensus”.

Such cooperation will include facilitating the visit of the Special Envoy, Bruneian diplomat Erywan Yusof, to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

“Singapore also calls for the release of all political detainees including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, U Win Myint and foreign detainees, and for the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be detrimental to eventual national reconciliation and restoration of peace and stability in Myanmar.” — TODAY