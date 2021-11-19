Covid-19: 2,038 new cases and six more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.90

Singapore on Thursday (Nov 18) recorded 2,038 new cases of Covid-19 and six more deaths due to complications from the disease. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 — Singapore on Thursday (Nov 18) recorded 2,038 new cases of Covid-19 and six more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is significantly lower than the 3,474 reported on Wednesday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 53 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is up from the 48 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 60 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — four fewer than on Wednesday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dipped from 242 on Wednesday to 226 on Thursday.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 58.8 per cent, down from 62.6 per cent on Wednesday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Thursday, 1,964 were in the community, 67 were residents of migrant workers’ dormitories, and the remaining seven were imported.

There were 294 people aged 60 and older among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.90 — a slight increase from the ratio of 0.89 reported on Wednesday.

This is the sixth day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The six patients who died were aged between 57 and 84.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 625 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 246,853 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 3,772 recovered patients were discharged on Thursday, including 528 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,435 patients who remain hospitalised — 33 fewer than on Wednesday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, three had new cases — six fewer than on Wednesday.

A total of nine new infections were added to these three large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Nov 17, MOH said that 94 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 22 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

