KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Umno Supreme Council (MT) which met today has pledged to offer its full commitment to assist and support Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao who is representing the unity government in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a statement today said the party would fully mobilise its election machinery from all divisions in Selangor and states led by the party.

The KKB by-election which is being held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21, due to cancer, will witness a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The Election Commission (EC) set May 11 as polling day while early voting is on May 7.

Asyraf Wajdi added that Umno fully supports the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to increase the salary of civil servants by more than 13 percent starting December.

“This (pay rise) will certainly bring to fruition the long-awaited hopes and aspirations of civil servants,” he said.

On Wednesday (May 1), the prime minister announced a pay rise of more than 13 per cent, including a minimum pay of RM2,000 for civil servants, under the Public Service Remunaration System (SSPA) starting December through an allocation of RM10 billion.

Asyraf Wajdi added that in conjunction with Umno’s 78th anniversary on May 11, the anniversary would be celebrated simultaneously all over the country through the respective state Umno liaison committees.

“The Umno headquarters together with the Federal Territories Umno Liaison would also organise Solat Hajat prayers, Yasin recital and Doa selamat prayers at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTC),” he said. — Bernama