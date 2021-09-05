Singapore tightens swab test requirements for travellers in update to border measures

From Sept 9, only Hong Kong, Macau, China and Taiwan are in category I. Travellers from these places need only to take an on-arrival test. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 — From 11.59pm on Sept 9, all inbound travellers entering or transiting through Singapore from countries including Australia, Germany and South Korea will need to produce a negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within 48 hours before departure.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced this on Sunday (Sept 5) in an update on its border measures, which will affect countries and regions classified under various categories.

For now, the test can be taken within 72 hours before departure from categories III and IV countries and regions, while those from categories I and II were exempt from pre-departure tests.

From Sept 9, only Hong Kong, Macau, China and Taiwan are in category I. Travellers from these places need only to take an on-arrival test.

Travellers entering Singapore, including citizens and permanent residents, will still be subjected to an on-arrival PCR test, stay-home notice and testing regime upon arrival and at the end of their quarantine.

More countries have been added to category III, where those who are fully vaccinated may apply to opt out of dedicated facilities and serve their 14-day quarantine at a suitable accommodation of their choice, such as residences or hotels, if they fulfil certain criteria.

The countries are Croatia, Egypt, Finland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Sweden.

At the moment, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Norway and Switzerland are in this category.

MOH said that applications will be considered if the vaccinated traveller has fulfilled the following criteria:

Remained in the above-mentioned countries in the last consecutive 21 days before arriving in Singapore

Are occupying their respective places of residence or other suitable accommodation alone, or only with household members who are also vaccinated persons serving quarantine with the same travel history and duration of quarantine

For citizens and permanent residents, the application must be made three days before arrival via the SafeTravel website. Travellers who are not citizens or permanent residents may apply to opt out as part of the entry application process from Sept 9. — TODAY