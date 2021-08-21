Briton Benjamin Glynn deported and barred from entering Singapore, says ICA

Benjamin Glynn (centre) was deported to his home country in England August 20, 2021. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 — Benjamin Glynn, who was jailed earlier this week for not wearing a mask on an MRT train and outside the State Courts, has been deported to the United Kingdom yesterday and will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority announced this in a statement late last night, though it did not state how long the 40-year-old Briton will be banned from stepping foot into Singapore.

No other details were provided.

Glynn was jailed for six weeks on Wednesday after he was convicted of four charges of failing to wear a mask without reasonable excuse, being a public nuisance and using threatening words towards a public servant.

On Thursday, the Singapore Prison Service said that Glynn had been released from prison after his sentence was backdated to the date of his remand on July 19. — TODAY